Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Horizonte Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HZMMF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.
About Horizonte Minerals
