Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HZMMF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

