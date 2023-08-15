H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 1,685,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

