H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 1,693,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,160. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, August 7th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

