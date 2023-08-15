H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.530-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 1,655,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,431. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 54,264 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 286.2% during the second quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 197.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 173,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

