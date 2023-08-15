Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Down 4.1%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.71. Approximately 318,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,546,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

Several research firms have commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

