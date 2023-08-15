Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Humacyte Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $422.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.10. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 4,875,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $12,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,490,736 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,009,613 shares of company stock worth $21,490,568. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Humacyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 191.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

