Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.10. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 4,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $12,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,490,736 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,009,613 shares of company stock worth $21,490,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 501,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 57.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 378,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 1,773.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

