Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.10. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 4,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $12,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,490,736 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,009,613 shares of company stock worth $21,490,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 501,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 57.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 378,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 1,773.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.