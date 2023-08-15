Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1 %

H opened at $117.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

