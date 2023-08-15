Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

Hyperfine Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 147.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

