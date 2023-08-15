Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Buys 15,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.8% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Shares of BA traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day moving average is $211.16. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

