Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on September 27th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Icahn Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 283.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 283.7%.

Shares of IEP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

IEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

