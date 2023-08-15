ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Sells $64,875.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICF International Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,683. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICF International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.