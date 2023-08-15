Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 3.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $80,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Illumina stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,450. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.29 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

