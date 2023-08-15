Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Illumina worth $84,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Illumina Stock Down 0.7 %

Illumina stock opened at $173.93 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.29 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

