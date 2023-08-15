Immatics (IMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, analysts expect Immatics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immatics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Booking Holdings Travels to New Highs Ahead of the Holidays
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.