Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Immersion Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 330,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,390. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $237.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

