Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Head to Head Survey

Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Logistics and Camping World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camping World $6.97 billion 0.34 $136.95 million $0.87 32.09

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Camping World 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Imperial Logistics and Camping World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Camping World has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Camping World’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than Imperial Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Logistics and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Logistics N/A N/A N/A Camping World 0.61% 21.92% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Camping World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camping World beats Imperial Logistics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services. The company also operates as the lead logistics provider. It serves primarily healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Logistics Limited in December 2018. The company is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa. As of March 14, 2022, Imperial Logistics Limited operates as a subsidiary of DP World Limited.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel protection and planning; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

