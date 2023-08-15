Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 362,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.2 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Imperial Metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486. Imperial Metals has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

