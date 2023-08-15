Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IDCBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 237,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

