Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and CoreCard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A CoreCard $69.76 million 2.72 $13.88 million $0.65 34.40

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Information Analysis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.6% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Information Analysis and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% CoreCard 9.03% 10.23% 8.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Information Analysis and CoreCard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00

CoreCard has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%.

Risk & Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCard beats Information Analysis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

