Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Boosted by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 2.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

