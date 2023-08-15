Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Up 0.2%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 285.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

