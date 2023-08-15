Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $752,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

