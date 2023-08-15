Insider Selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) EVP Sells 29,302 Shares of Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

AMRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

