Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,636.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $103,463.10.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 425,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 1.93. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

