Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells 655 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Hess sold 655 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $18,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 824,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2,130.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 432,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.