Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,994.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 9th, Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. 1,119,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

