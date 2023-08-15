Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Diego Anthony Scaglione also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00.
ODP Price Performance
ODP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 258,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,840. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.82. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.
Institutional Trading of ODP
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
