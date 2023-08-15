Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 1,429 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $151,631.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,720.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.43. 315,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,872,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

