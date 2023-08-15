Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 155,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 353,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 660.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 260,882 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of IRRX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,268. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

