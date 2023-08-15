Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 307,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.47%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

