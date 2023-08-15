Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is NS Partners Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.83. 438,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,607. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.88. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

