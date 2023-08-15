Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 168,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 435,880 shares.The stock last traded at $20.31 and had previously closed at $20.65.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 194,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

