Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 168,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 435,880 shares.The stock last traded at $20.31 and had previously closed at $20.65.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
