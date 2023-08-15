Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $18.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.45.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
