Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $18.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.