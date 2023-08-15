Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 7,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

About Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

