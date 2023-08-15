Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.74. 32,885,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,250,102. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.00 and a 200-day moving average of $339.56.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

