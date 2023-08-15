Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Holdings Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

