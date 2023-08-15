Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$135.00.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$184.00.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$145.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRI traded down C$1.45 on Tuesday, reaching C$177.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$170.79. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$136.02 and a 52-week high of C$185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

