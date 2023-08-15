Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE: AKA):

8/10/2023 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $0.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – a.k.a. Brands had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AKA remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 585,353 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 71,069,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 1,345,189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

