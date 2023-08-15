Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 50,719 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,071 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 7,942,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,952,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

