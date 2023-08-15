InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $10.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

