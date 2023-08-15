IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $456.26 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.