iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 308,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 126,626 shares.The stock last traded at $46.09 and had previously closed at $46.19.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

