iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.56 and last traded at C$16.60. Approximately 889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.66.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.91.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.