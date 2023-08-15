iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.48. 1,355,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,706. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.19. The company has a market capitalization of $346.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

