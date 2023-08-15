iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,337. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

