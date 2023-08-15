iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Cut by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. 190,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,104. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

