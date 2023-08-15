iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 41,453 shares.The stock last traded at $108.52 and had previously closed at $109.43.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 114,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 525.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 49,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

