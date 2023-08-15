iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 834.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,949 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.