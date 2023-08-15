iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.